City boys behind kamikaze drones

Cold-messaging Army officers on LinkedIn isn’t a typical startup strategy — what gave you the confidence to take that leap?

It wasn’t really confidence… it was a necessity. We didn’t have access to traditional defence networks or established suppliers. As students, there was no formal pathway to present what we were building to the people who actually understood the problem. What we did have was a working system and a clear idea of the gap it addressed. We reached out directly because we believed that if the capability was genuinely useful, the right people would be willing to look at it, regardless of who built it or where it came from. We weren’t trying to sell a product; we were asking for feedback from practitioners.

When we were invited by a colonel to Chandigarh, it wasn’t a lab test or a college demo… we were standing in front of officers who would judge our work purely on performance. There were no slides or promises to fall back on. We demonstrated several drones, including ‘Ahuti’, and each one had to do exactly what we said it would. The real risk wasn’t embarrassment, it was credibility. If the systems underperformed, the conversation would have ended there. When the drones flew as intended: fast, stable, and consistent. The tone in the room changed. The questions stopped being ‘Does this work?’ and became ‘What variants can you build?’ and ‘How can this be modified for different missions?’ That shift was the moment we knew it had worked. We weren’t pitching anymore, we were collaborating on operational problems.