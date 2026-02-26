Compassionate Care Under One Roof

Tell us about yourself.

I completed my graduation in 2013 and have always believed in continuous learning. I pursued my master’s in surgery and radiology in Punjab, and began my practice in February 2017 by starting my own clinic. Alongside my practice, I studied animal welfare law because we were handling many rescue cases, and people often had questions about laws related to community animals and wildlife rescues. I pursued a diploma in animal welfare law from NALSAR University of Law to gain deeper knowledge. In 2023, I completed my MBA from Indian School of Business to expand my practice and take it to other cities. I later met my partners M Thirumalai and Arun Kumar, and together we launched an educational initiative called Pet Expert to train pet parents, veterinary nurses, and professionals. Recognising our shared vision, we rebranded and launched our flagship clinic offering surgery, diagnostics, grooming, and boarding services under one roof. We now plan to expand first across Hyderabad and later to other cities. I have grown up with dogs since childhood and also love cats. Losing my first dog at the age of 13 made me realise the lack of awareness about proper pet care, which inspired me to become a veterinarian. My parents, who are both doctors, fully supported my decision. Today, I feel grateful to pursue a profession that aligns with my passion and purpose.

What makes Allpets different?

Allpets is run by a diverse team of veterinarians, pet parents, and animal lovers who share a common goal — to serve pets with compassion and expertise. The focus is not just business but quality care. As we expand, all branches will follow uniform quality standards, protocols, and treatment practices. We also have an advisory board of veterinary specialists across India in neurology, cardiology, orthopaedics, and diagnostics, allowing us to manage complex cases without referring patients elsewhere. Our aim is to provide a complete solution for every pet’s needs.