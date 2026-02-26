GHMC roads set for major upgrade under CRMP-II

HYDERABAD: With the state Cabinet approving Phase II of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) for the Core Urban Region (CURE), covering the GHMC, CMC and MMC, the three corporations will initiate the project after receiving formal orders from the MAUD, expected in the coming days.

CRMP Phase II, to be executed by private agencies, will cover existing main roads from Phase I and additional main roads, totaling 1,045 km over five years at an estimated cost of Rs 3,145 crore.

Of this, Rs 2,230 crore is allocated for BT and CC roads from Phase I (744.22 km), Rs 208 crore for additional CC (64.49 km) and Rs 707 crore for additional BT roads (236.30 km) using the Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology.

The distribution of road length and funds will be proportional to the road network and traffic in each corporation. Phase-II provisions include mechanical sweeping, annual lane marking, footpaths, central medians, signboards and repairs to catch pits and manholes.

DPRs will be prepared after field verification. Components like stormwater drain maintenance, desilting, emergency monsoon teams, and greenery have been excluded, as these are managed by other wings.