Musi riverfront buffer plan sparks eviction fears for 2,000 residents in Madhu Park Ridge

HYDERABAD: Residents of Madhu Park Ridge apartments have objected to the state government’s proposal to acquire structures within a newly defined 50-metre buffer zone as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project, saying their homes were built with valid approvals and warning that the move could displace more than 2,000 people.

A government notification states that all structures within 50 metres of the riverbanks will be acquired, with compensation to be determined through surveys and prevailing market rates. Residents argue that the buffer zone was revised in 2012 and that their buildings were approved and registered after that change.

“If the structure became illegal after the buffer zone revision in 2012, how was registration allowed?” asked Sahil, who bought a flat in Madhu Park Ridge apartments in 2015. “Buying and selling continued with full registration, not notary arrangements. On one side, the government says it is illegal; on the other, it registers the property.”

Residents said no department had ever informed them that their buildings fell within the buffer zone. “Not once in 14 years did officials from irrigation, electricity, water, or revenue departments tell us this was a buffer zone,” Sahil said. “We received water and power like any other apartment. Why raise this issue only now?”

They questioned the timing of the declaration, which followed the riverfront project notification. “From a public perspective, it appears like pressure tactics—either surrender your property or it will be declared illegal and demolished,” Sahil said.