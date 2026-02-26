Naman Jain: If you are not enjoying on stage, nobody else will

The road was not always smooth. He remembers performing at open mics for tiny audiences. “The biggest challenge is not to get disappointed, because there is nothing else. If my joke is not funny today, it will be funny later, since this is the art form where you can get disappointed. In the beginning, especially during open mics with three or four audiences, who are already counting themselves and looking at you, while your jokes are not working, you feel disappointed and wonder if its for you. When you enjoy on stage, others will also enjoy. I think it is important to enjoy any art form,” he shares.