Pt Jayateerth Mevundi: In pursuit of perfect sur

When asked about unforgettable moments in his journey, his memories travel back to 1995. “The first thing that I recollect is from 1995, when Bhimsen Joshi ji used to organise the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, and although the festival continues, it was different when he himself was organising it. I had received a direct call from him to sing at the festival, and I can never forget that. Bhimsen ji sat in front of me, listened to the song I was singing, and even did the tanpura himself, so I truly feel there cannot be anything better than that,” he says, adding, “After that, a lot happened. When APJ Abdul Kalam ji was the President, I was awarded the Young Maestro Award by him, and he even asked me about my favourite track on stage. Then Lata Mangeshkar ji, who had her own LM Music company, personally called me to say that her new company’s first classical album would be mine, and she herself released my album, praised me, and gave me her blessings. Later, Ravi Shankar ji, the sitar player, sat in front of his house in Delhi and listened to my song. In this way, I can say that I received the blessings of four Bharat Ratnas in my life: Abdul Kalam ji, Pt Bhimsen Joshi ji, Lata Mangeshkar ji and Ravi Shankar ji, and that has been a very big thing in my career; I have been blessed by them.”