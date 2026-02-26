Shalmali Kholgade: Women are allowed to be layered

There’s a certain ease that Shalmali Kholgade carries today — the kind that comes from knowing exactly who you are and not needing to announce it loudly. With her new single Impression, she leans into that quiet power, delivering a playful, groove-laced take on attraction that flips the gaze and centres a woman’s desire without overstatement. It’s indulgent yet restrained, bold yet effortless — much like the artist herself in this phase. Beyond the studio, it’s on stage where Shalmali feels most alive. Her live shows are electric, intimate and instinct-driven that bring her evolving indie voice into full bloom. And among the many cities she’s performed in, Hyderabad holds a special place. In an exclusive chat with CE, she speaks about her new song, performing in the city, and more.
Excerpts
How would you describe the Hyderabad audience?
Hyderabad audiences have this beautiful balance — they really listen, but they also know how to let go and celebrate. I love going back every time to the city — I also love the food!
One moment from a Hyderabad show that stayed with you?
I remember a crowd singing back a chorus so loudly that I actually stepped away from the mic for a second just to hear them. Those are the moments that remind you why you do this.
If you had to sum up Hyderabad in a feeling, what would it be?
Welcoming. There’s a sense that the city embraces artists with open arms.
What first sparked Impression?
It just struck me one day that there are only songs of men talking about how women made an impression on them - the idea was to flip the narrative and I thought it was a really fun idea!
What does making an impression mean to you?
For me, I think it’s just about being comfortable in who you are. I think the strongest impressions are the ones where you don’t try too hard. It’s the energy you carry, the way you hold eye contact, the way you listen. That’s what stays with people.
Can you take us through its process?
It started at a songwriting camp and we just leaned into what felt right for the record. We kept pulling back from anything too dramatic and asking, ‘Can this be simpler and more to-the point’.
At what point did you know this is a Shalmali song?
There’s always a moment where I feel like I can wear the song — like it fits my voice and it’s an expression that is honest. I’m also writing these songs, so its just a natural extension of what I’m feeling.
Was there anything you consciously chose not to say or over-explain in Impression?
Yes, definitely. We didn’t want to spell out the entire emotional dynamic. I like when a listener can step into the space of a song and fill in their own story. Over-explaining would have taken away that intrigue.
How different was the making of this track?
This song was built as a part of a songwriting camp and I had a lot of fun doing it. My writing process has always been collaborative, but this was different in a way because there were so many songs being made at the same time. Earlier in my career, I would sometimes overthink the message or the vocal delivery. With Impression, I trusted instinct more. That shift in mindset made the process more fluid and collaborative.
What part of it still surprises you?
How effortless it sounds, because I know how much thought went into making it feel that way! Also, I love what we’ve done with the dancing bit. You start by nodding your head, and suddenly you’re completely in the vibe.
Do you think Indian pop is finally allowing women to be playful without being boxed into ‘soft’ or ‘strong’ labels?
I think we’re moving in that direction, and it’s exciting. Women are allowed to be layered: playful, bold, tender, witty — sometimes all in the same song. That freedom to exist outside rigid labels is what makes the music feel more real and more fun.
You’ve lived many musical lives: playback, indie, stages, studios. Where do you feel most like yourself right now?
Honestly, on stage with my own music. There’s something incredibly grounding about performing songs that come from your personal artistic space. It’s where all my experiences — playback discipline, indie experimentation, live energy — come together.
Future projects.
A lot of new music! I’m starting the year with a dance EP that’s all about rhythm and movement, and after that, there’s more music that’s slightly more introspective and soul-led. And of course, plenty of live shows — that’s where these songs really come alive.