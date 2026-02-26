Telangana HC imposes Rs 1 lakh costs on HYDRAA, orders removal of fence

HYDERABAD: Imposing costs of Rs 1 lakh on the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the agency to forthwith remove fencing raised over the petitioners’ lands in Plot Nos. 184 and 185, each admeasuring 500 sq yd in Survey No. 100, situated at Babanagar Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Mallapur village, Uppal mandal, Rangareddy district.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar ordered HYDRAA to immediately remove the fencing around the disputed land, failing which it must pay Rs 1 lakh per day to the petitioners until compliance.

The direction came after an Advocate Commissioner’s report, submitted pursuant to a February 19, 2026 common order in two writ petitions filed by Jonnalagadda Padmini and another. The inspection found that 1,804 square yards had been fenced in a rectangular shape, covering Plot Nos. 184 and 185, identified by both parties.

While discrepancies were noted between layouts produced by the petitioners and HYDRAA, the petitioners relied on approved layouts and sale deeds, whereas HYDRAA cited a layout not reflecting the subject plots.

Terming HYDRAA’s action “high-handed,” the court held the fencing illegal and awarded costs. The matter was posted for March 18, 2026.

HYDRAA denies shrinking Sunnam Cheruvu claims

HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath clarified that once the FTL boundaries of Sunnam Cheruvu or any other lake are fixed, they cannot be altered. Ranganath refuted claims by Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao that HYDRAA was reducing nearly five acres of the lake to benefit individuals, calling them baseless. He explained that previous fencing on adjacent government land does not change the notified FTL, and all actions follow high court orders.