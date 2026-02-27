Fire at mall in Hyderabad Jubilee Hills, four injured

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at the Mangala Gowri Shopping Mall on Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills, on Thursday morning. Four people who were inside the building at the time escaped with minor injuries after breaking a window. The fire is suspected to have started during the renovation works.

The injured persons — Narsamma, Jagadeeshwari, Raju and Ramu, all natives of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh — said they were working inside the premises when the fire broke out and were unaware of how it started.

Narsamma said, “Along with me, three others were trapped on the first floor. There was a huge fire. We could not see anything in front of us. We could not even see the stairs.”

Within minutes, thick smoke engulfed the building. “It was difficult to come out. If the glass had not been broken, we would have died. Our bike was also burnt in the fire,” she said.

Jagadeeshwari said they first ran to the third floor but found no exit. “We went up and down several times. We could not even breathe and thought we would die. Finally, my husband broke a window, and we escaped,” she said. The victims said the fire appeared to have started on the top floor and spread to other floors.

They were trapped inside for nearly half an hour before managing to escape. Fire officials said they received a call around 11.20 am and rushed three fire tenders to the spot. Over 30 firefighters took part in the operation. As there was no major stock in the shop, the fire did not spread extensively and was brought under control.