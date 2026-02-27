HYDRAA fences Rs 54 crore govt land in Neknampur

HYDERABAD: Continuing its anti-encroachment drive, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) secured 2,700 square yards of government land in Neknampur village, valued at `54 crore, by fencing it.

Officials said the land in Survey No. 31, Gandipet mandal, forms part of 59.14 acres allotted to Secretariat employees in 2002 and developed by HUDA in 2007. Of this, 2,700 square yards were earmarked for a park and public utilities.

Development was delayed due to the uneven terrain, allegedly enabling illegal plotting by former representatives of the Dr YSR Enclave Secretariat Employees Colony Residents Welfare Association.

An individual allegedly obtained building permission by showing a non-existent vacant plot in the adjacent Venkateswara Colony (Survey No. 22) and misused it to begin construction on the parkland.

Following a Prajavani complaint, HYDRAA, with municipal and revenue officials, inspected the site, confirmed violations and demolished the structures, including sheds on five other unauthorised plots. The land has been fenced and marked as public space.