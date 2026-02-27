‘Online friend’ fleeces 69-year-old businessman of Rs 2.65 crore; case booked

HYDERABAD: A 69-year-old businessman from Somajiguda was cheated of Rs 2.65 crore after investing in a fraudulent online trading platform.

According to Hyderabad cybercrime police, a woman, identifying herself as Ramya Krishnan, contacted the victim on Facebook and gradually built a rapport. She shared multiple WhatsApp numbers for communication, though she reportedly spoke from only one.

Claiming she traded on platforms such as Polyus Finance and PFP Gold, she told the victim she had invested Rs 50 lakh and earned high returns. She also persuaded him to invest in proposed ventures, including resorts and an apparel business in Kerala and Hyderabad. Trusting her, the complainant transferred money to various bank accounts she provided. To gain his confidence, she asked him to withdraw Rs 4,300, which was credited to his account.

The website later displayed his investments and profits in USDT. However, when he attempted to withdraw the amount, the platform demanded 15% of the total asset value as exchange conversion commission. After he refused, the website became inaccessible, and her phone was switched off.

The victim later found that one of the WhatsApp numbers was registered in the name of Sneha Mahadevan, whom Ramya had claimed was her mother. “I later realised that the person, who introduced herself as Ramya Krishnan, along with others who created fake websites and showed lucrative returns in USDT, cheated me of Rs 2,65,32,000,” he said.

Based on his complaint, Hyderabad cybercrime police registered a case and launched an investigation.