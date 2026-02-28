Civic bodies scramble as desilting lags in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With monsoon flooding becoming an annual disruption in the Core Urban Region (CURE), civic authorities have begun a delayed push to clear stormwater drains before June 2026.

GHMC has identified 243 desilting works worth Rs 42 crore, while MMC has taken up 85 works costing Rs 15 crore. Delays in tendering this year have tightened timelines, increasing pressure on officials.

Clogged nalas, worsened by the dumping of garbage and construction debris, continue to cause waterlogging in several localities. Despite enforcement claims, dumping persists, leading to silt accumulation and blocked drainage.

Officials said works are underway across wards, prioritising major nalas and flood-prone stretches. Of GHMC’s works, 122 are in progress, while all 85 in the MMC limits are underway.

Timely completion and strict monitoring will determine whether the city can avoid another season of flooded roads and disrupted daily life for residents.