Core Urban Act to replace GHMC Act

HYDERABAD: The state government will bring in a Core Urban Act to replace the existing GHMC Act.

At a review meeting here on Friday covering sanitation, traffic, roads and public health, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare a draft Core Urban Act for the three corporations within the Outer Ring Road (Core Urban Region or CURE) limits. He said the new law should govern approvals, fees, execution of development works and other administrative matters.

The chief minister said municipal works under the government’s 99-day programme would be taken up on priority.

Revanth asked officials to focus on sanitation, noting that garbage was being dumped in open areas due to the absence of designated disposal points. He directed them to identify specific dumping locations, install signboards and take action against violators.

He suggested the use of latest technology in road laying, and directed fixing accountability if roads are dug up or relaid before their stipulated lifespan. The status of every streetlight in the Core Urban area should be monitored through a dashboard for prompt repairs, he said.