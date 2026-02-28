Death of hobbies

There was a time when you were expected to mention your hobbies. Even if you didn’t really have any, you confidently wrote ‘singing, reading, cricket’ in slam books and at the bottom of your resume. Nobody verified. HR never once said, ‘Before we proceed, can you perform one song?’

Hobbies were decorative. Like chicken 65 on biryani. Nobody cared, but it completed the plate.

Now hobbies need a revenue model.

If you cook well, you’re told to start a cloud kitchen.

If you click decent photos, ‘Bro, make an Instagram page’.

If you lose weight, ‘Online coaching?’

If you breathe consistently, ‘Podcast?’

A hobby that doesn’t generate income now feels like poor financial planning.

Earlier, if a friend cooked for you, the conversation was simple.

‘How’s the food?’

‘Delicious’.

End of story.

Now it escalates.

‘Is it good?’

‘Yes’.

‘Restaurant-level?’

‘Maybe?’

‘How much would you pay for this outside?’

I went for dinner. I didn’t know I was entering a funding round.