Man gets life term in Mallepally double murder case

HYDERABAD: A court in Nampally has sentenced a 56-year-old man to life imprisonment in a double murder case that occurred on June 4, 2015, in Mallepally.

Police said that at around 1.30 am on June 4, 2015, two constables on patrol noticed a fire in an under-construction apartment in Mallepally.

On entering the premises, they found Sultana Begum with severe burn injuries. Before she succumbed, she stated that the accused, Shaik Hussain, had been harassing her and suspected his involvement in the arson.

Her husband, Kurmaiah, sustained fatal injuries in the incident and died.

After trial, the court found Shaik Hussain guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a fine of `1,000.