Mohit Chauhan: Nothing Beats Hearing Your Own Lyrics Echoed by the Crowd

Beyond music, his commitment to animal welfare has been equally steadfast. At the BITS Pilani concert, he invited animal welfare crusader Ambika Shukla, where they not only spoke about the importance of protecting animals but also led a candlelight tribute. Attendees lit candles and torches in memory of voiceless lives that were lost. He has consistently stood up for stray animals, particularly dogs — a cause that deeply moves him. “Compassion is not optional. It’s a must. It’s part of your soul if you’re a human,” he explains. His commitment found public expression when he invited animal welfare crusader Ambika Shukla to join him in lighting candles and torches in tribute to the voiceless lives lost at the recent concert. For him, culling and brutality are never the answer. He adds, “Killing them brutally is not really an answer. There are scientific methods — birth control, sterilisation and vaccination. But removing them from the streets where they’ve been living since they were born — that’s cruel.”