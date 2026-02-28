Royal wazwan by Chef Rahul Wali arrives in Hyderabad

Kashmiri cuisine does not arrive quietly. It carries centuries of ritual, migration, memory and meticulous technique in every ladle of yoghurt gravy and every hand-pounded morsel of meat. At the Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Chef Rahul Wali’s ten-day festival, The Feast of Paradise, is not just a showcase of dishes — it is a structured introduction to the ceremonial grammar of wazwan and the refined restraint of Kashmiri Pandit cooking, presented through thoughtfully curated vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis.