Singapore’s Stay Gold Flamingo Shakes Up Visk

Tell us about your journey.

I started working at a club in Singapore, and it’s been almost 10 years since I began bartending professionally. After that, I moved on to work at a bar where I met my boss, and that is how my journey truly took shape.

Was bartending always a passion for you?

No. I initially took it up while I was in school to earn some extra cash, but eventually I realised this was what I wanted to pursue.

What brought you to Hyderabad?

This is my first time in India. I decided to come because I had never visited before, and one of the major communities in Singapore is Indian, so I wanted to learn more about the culture. I also worked at an Indian bar in Singapore that focused largely on South Indian influences. I enjoy experiencing different cultures, and I’m very happy to be here.