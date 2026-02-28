Singapore’s Stay Gold Flamingo Shakes Up Visk

The bar takeovers at Visk at Taj Deccan have always been a delight for cocktail enthusiasts. Blending spirits and crafting the perfect flavour profile has been the hallmark of every visiting bartender, making each takeover an unforgettable experience. As the Singapore-style bar Stay Gold Flamingo arrived in Hyderabad, CE sat down with Amos Kew, who brought his mixology expertise to Visk, and spoke about his journey and signature creations.
Excerpts
Tell us about your journey.
I started working at a club in Singapore, and it’s been almost 10 years since I began bartending professionally. After that, I moved on to work at a bar where I met my boss, and that is how my journey truly took shape.
Was bartending always a passion for you?
No. I initially took it up while I was in school to earn some extra cash, but eventually I realised this was what I wanted to pursue.
What brought you to Hyderabad?
This is my first time in India. I decided to come because I had never visited before, and one of the major communities in Singapore is Indian, so I wanted to learn more about the culture. I also worked at an Indian bar in Singapore that focused largely on South Indian influences. I enjoy experiencing different cultures, and I’m very happy to be here.
What are you showcasing at Visk?
We are presenting three of our bestsellers on this menu. The Trinity Martini is our headlining signature, followed by our top-selling Mango Not So Skinny.
Is there any cocktail you personally experimented with?
Before launching a cocktail menu, we usually visit different bars and experiment to ensure the drinks feel just right.
What is your favourite drink on the menu?
It really depends on the mood. On a hot day, I prefer the mango cocktail — it’s very approachable, especially for those new to cocktails. For others, there’s the New Yorker, a lesser-known classic that we’ve reimagined. For those who prefer stronger drinks, it’s the Trinity Martini.
What does bartending mean to you?
It’s a form of freedom of expression — through flavours, you’re constantly creating and communicating something new.