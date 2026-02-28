Vaibhav Joshi’s musical poetry premiere in Hyderabad

Talking about collaborating with Amar Oak for Ritu Barwa, Vaibhav describes the partnership as an artistic dialogue. He says, “It is a lovely canvas, you know, because we start on a completely blank page, and to see somebody playing flute near divinity and you colouring it with your words feels magical to me. At times, I start into some zone, and then he accompanies me, so it is always a privilege. In fact, working with the Ritu Barwa team itself is a privilege because every musician is a great artist; collaborating, exploring and doing something new while understanding the parts and blending musical notes and flute notes with poetry creates a new picture, which keeps the butterfly in the stomach and the excitement alive.”