Carrying the good forward: 2026 > 2025

It’s the New Year, and everyone is busy drawing up resolutions — deciding what to do, what to let go of, and how to shape the months ahead. For some, it’s about building a brighter career; for others, it’s choosing a healthier, happier life. Each person has their own way of making the year meaningful. As we step forward with renewed intent, Shreya Veronica asks celebrities to reflect on the good they’re carrying from 2025 into the year ahead, and the intentions they’ve set for 2026.

Chaitanya Rao

2025 has been a truly rewarding year for me. Mayasabha and Ghaati both opened doors to significant opportunities. Mayasabha, in particular, brought me immense appreciation for my portrayal of a political leader — something I explored for the first time — while Ghaati, where I played the main antagonist, allowed me to tap into a completely new dimension as an actor. With Mayasabha trending in the top five, it felt like another feather in my cap. There’s a lot I’m taking away from 2025 — dreams fulfilled, manifestations realised — but if I had to sum it up, it would be positivity and resilience. These are the two values I’m carrying forward into 2026. This year reignited my belief in life and in myself, and in the coming year, I want to grow bigger — in reach, acceptance, and market presence. I’m aiming to step into the next league from where I stand today. Alongside my professional goals, I also want to focus more on myself — being more active on social media to connect with a wider audience, and prioritising personal choices like fitness and happiness, which truly matter.