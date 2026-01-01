Cosmoserve Space: A Venus Flytrap To Clean Space Junk

You’ve spent over a decade at ISRO and worked closely on the Gaganyaan mission. How did that experience shape Cosmoserve?

I spent 14 years at ISRO, with the last six at the Human Space Flight Centre, which was newly formed for the Gaganyaan programme. A small team of around 25 people, handpicked from across ISRO centres, worked on it, and I served as the deputy project director. We were building entirely new systems — like the Environmental Control and Life Support System — technologies that even ISRO hadn’t developed before. I also worked on space debris protection for human capsules. This role gave me the opportunity to represent India at the IADC and collaborate with agencies like Roscosmos, CNES (France), DLR (Germany), JAXA (Japan), KARI (Korea) and others. Visiting these facilities and building systems from scratch that are now flight-ready gave me deep confidence in developing complex, first-of-its-kind technologies — an experience that directly influences how we’re building Cosmoserve.