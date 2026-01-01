GHMC to be divided into three corporations

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for one of the biggest urban governance reorganisations in Telangana, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) — spread over 2,053 sq km up to the Outer Ring Road — proposed to be split into three independent municipal corporations. A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said clarity on the proposal is likely to emerge during the ongoing Assembly session, where the matter may be formally discussed.
According to highly placed sources, the plan envisages the formation of (1) Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, (2) Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and (3) Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation. Of the existing GHMC divisions, 150 are proposed to remain under the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, with the remaining divisions distributed between the other two bodies.
With preparations nearly complete and the report already submitted to the government, the reorganisation appears imminent. If implemented, Hyderabad will transition from a single mega civic body into three major municipal corporations, reshaping not only administrative boundaries but also the governance, identity and political dynamics of India’s fifth-largest metropolis.
The GHMC, which earlier covered just 650 sq km, expanded to 2,053 sq km following the merger of 20 municipalities and seven corporations within and beyond the ORR.
GHMC division will streamline governance
While the expansion helped integrate urban jurisdictions, it also posed governance challenges due to the vast geographical spread, rapid urbanisation, uneven service delivery and heavy administrative burden. The government believes decentralisation is essential for efficient planning, focused development and better monitoring.
Teams from the Town Planning Wing and the Centre for Good Governance conducted extensive exercises over more than three weeks to redraw boundaries, finalise divisions and prepare a new governance map. Objections and suggestions were invited before the final draft was submitted to the government.
Proposed corporations include:
Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
Extending from Ramgopalpet in Secunderabad to Shamshabad, this corporation will encompass the city’s core areas. It is proposed to include Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Tarnaka, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Borabanda, Red Hills, Jeedimetla, Tappachabutra, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Kothwalguda, Jalpally, Badangpet, Adibatla and Shamshabad. The corporation, with 150 divisions, will include Secunderabad (28), Khairatabad (25), Charminar (25), Golconda (26), Rajendranagar (29) and Shamshabad (17).
Cyberabad Municipal Corporation
With 76 wards, this corporation is proposed to stretch from Narsingi to Genome Valley near Shamirpet. It will cover key growth engines of the city, including Serilingampally, Raidurg, Kukatpally, Allapur, Dundigal, Medchal and Genome Valley. The zone-wise breakup includes Serilingampally (26 wards), Kukatpally (23) and Quthbullapur (27). The region houses major IT parks, pharma clusters, educational institutions, residential townships and industrial corridors.
Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation
Covering one of the most densely populated residential belts, the proposed corporation will include Bowenpally, Moulali, Malkajgiri, Alwal, Kapra, Keesara, Nagole, Saroornagar and Hayathnagar up to Pedda Amberpet. The zone-wise breakup of its 74 divisions includes Malkajgiri (26), Uppal (24) and LB Nagar (24). Once implemented, Hyderabad will officially move from a single, giant civic body to three distinct municipal corporations, marking a significant shift in urban administration in Telangana.
Just matter of time?
The plan envisages the formation of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri corporations. With preparations nearly complete and the report already submitted to the state government, the division of GHMC appears imminent