GHMC to be divided into three corporations

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for one of the biggest urban governance reorganisations in Telangana, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) — spread over 2,053 sq km up to the Outer Ring Road — proposed to be split into three independent municipal corporations. A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said clarity on the proposal is likely to emerge during the ongoing Assembly session, where the matter may be formally discussed.

According to highly placed sources, the plan envisages the formation of (1) Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, (2) Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and (3) Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation. Of the existing GHMC divisions, 150 are proposed to remain under the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, with the remaining divisions distributed between the other two bodies.

With preparations nearly complete and the report already submitted to the government, the reorganisation appears imminent. If implemented, Hyderabad will transition from a single mega civic body into three major municipal corporations, reshaping not only administrative boundaries but also the governance, identity and political dynamics of India’s fifth-largest metropolis.

The GHMC, which earlier covered just 650 sq km, expanded to 2,053 sq km following the merger of 20 municipalities and seven corporations within and beyond the ORR.