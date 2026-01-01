Rituparna Sengupta: Classical dance demands a lot from your body and from you as an artist

For National Award–winning actor Rituparna Sengupta, returning to the classical stage is never a casual act, it is an act of reverence. When she performed at the prestigious Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Music and Dance Festival at Ravindra Bharati, it was not simply a recital but a deeply personal artistic dialogue with heritage, discipline, and humility.
Calling the festival ‘a very prestigious event’ for her, she was quick to add that it is equally challenging. “It is also a very difficult proposition,” she begins, reflecting on the weight of tradition the festival carries. Trained in classical dance forms such as Odissi and Manipuri during her formative years, she understands what it means to step onto a stage shaped by lineage. She shares, “If you have learned a classical form, it requires tremendous exercise and discipline. Classical dance is very demanding, it asks a lot from your body and from you as an artist.”
What distinguishes the Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Festival, according to her, is its philosophy of viewing music and dance as one continuum. Performing at a festival that has hosted artistes across generations made the experience even more meaningful for her. She reflects, “People from different generations have performed here. Coming from a different generation and collaborating on this stage with such stalwarts is a very big experience for me. I consider myself a novice here. I am nowhere near the people who have performed on this stage, but I do have my own way of representation.”
Dance, she believes, is inseparable from discipline — something instilled in her early training. Recalling her student years, Rituparna speaks frankly about the rigour of classical pedagogy. She recalls, “Our masters were extremely strict. They would even throw sticks at our legs to correct us and put us in form.” While harsh, she admits that this discipline shaped her profoundly. “That strict training made us more conscious about performing arts. It was necessary,” she adds.
Her work in South Indian cinema like Ghatothkachudu and Kadhaveedu, to name a few, has further deepened her appreciation for discipline and technical finesse. She highlights, “South Indian cinema is one of a kind. Their fitness, craftsmanship, expertise, and technicalities are unmatched.” She emphasises that music and dance are indispensable to Indian cinema, and adds, “For time immemorial, music has been the biggest attraction. Even if a film doesn’t work, people come to watch the songs.”
Awards and recognitions, including the National Award, have only intensified her sense of responsibility. “I have always felt responsible about what I am doing and what I am delivering. When films are written around you, when concepts are based on you, your responsibility doubles,” she warmly asserts.
Rituparna is also widely admired for her emotional depth as a performer. She describes accessing a character’s emotional truth as an intense internal process. She explains, “The adrenaline rush is very high. At that point, I have to forget who I am and only think about the character I am playing.” Guided by her directors, she internalises their vision until, as she puts it, “the character and I become one.”
Beyond the stage and screen, her sense of purpose is shaped by empathy and service. Raised in a family that believed in giving, she recalls learning kindness from her grandmother, mother, and aunts. “It’s not about money; it’s about attitude. From childhood, we were taught to live not only for ourselves but for others,” she expresses. She also actively works with cancer patients and destitute children, finding deep fulfillment in the process.
Much like her approach to dance, her screen journey is guided by purpose, integrity, and an enduring commitment to craft. From Kaal Trighori with Arbaaz Khan — already released in the theatres — to Namkeen with Chandan Roy Sanyal, Good Morning Sunshine with Revathy, and Tere Aane Se alongside Purab Kohli, she has carved a strong presence in Hindi web series. Her film choices remain equally discerning, with projects such as Ittar featuring Deepak Tijori and Bansuri with Anurag Kashyap underscoring her appetite for textured storytelling. Notably, her performance in Puratawn opposite Sharmila Tagore was both critical and commercially acclaimed, reaffirming her ability to move effortlessly between generations, mediums, and sensibilities.