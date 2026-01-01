Sayani Gupta: From Hyderabad streets to Four More Shots Please!

Nearly a decade later, Sayani finds herself in a very different phase of her career, and with the latest season of Four More Shots Please! continuing to trend across social media. The show’s lasting appeal, she notes, lies in its honesty and accessibility. She expresses, “There is such a dearth of shows or films that show women as they are. Women in complete glory — real, flawed, interesting, funny women.” She believes the show’s binge-worthy quality plays a major role.

Her character, Damini Rizvi Roy, has become one of the most relatable figures on the show. While she says Damini reflects little of her personal life, she connected strongly with certain qualities: “What spoke to me was her politics and the fact that she calls a spade a spade. She’s unflinchingly unapologetic. She doesn’t bat an eyelid when it comes to telling the truth the way it needs to be told.” Another aspect she relates to deeply is Damini’s loyalty to friendship. She shares, “She never takes her friendships for granted. Even I’m very close to my girlfriends, and that friendship — no matter what is happening — is always at the centre.”