Swift admin, legal measures helped in protecting Telangana’s interests: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday asserted that the state government has initiated a series of administrative and legal measures to defend Telangana’s irrigation interests in the ongoing inter-state water dispute over Andhra Pradesh’s proposed diversion of Godavari waters through expansions related to the Polavaram project.

In a statement issued here, the minister highlighted the controversy surrounding AP’s initial Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP), which was later repackaged as the Polavaram-Nallamalasagar Link Project (PNLP). These schemes seek to divert up to 200 tmcft of Godavari floodwaters to Andhra Pradesh.

“Telangana has consistently maintained that these projects violate the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) Award of 1980, CWC-TAC clearance accorded for Polavaram Irrigation project, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014, and Central Water Commission (CWC) guidelines. They go beyond the originally approved 80 tmcft diversion to the Krishna basin and encroach on floodwaters that remain unallocated,” he said.

Uttam outlined key actions taken by the Telangana government starting early this year. “Upon learning of Andhra Pradesh’s plans, strong correspondence was initiated, including letters on January 22, 2025, to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), and further on June 13 and 16, 2025, to MoJS and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), urging rejection of appraisals due to violations.