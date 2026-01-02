Deputy CM Bhatti pledges government backing for Numaish expansion

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that in an era of globalisation, where the world has become a small village, there is a need for the All India Industrial Exhibition Society to grow to global standards.

He was speaking after inaugurating the annual Numaish at Nampally. Vikramarka said previous governments had made several promises to strengthen the Exhibition Society but failed to implement them. The present government, he said, was determined to expand the Society on a large scale, generate revenue and realise its long-term vision.

Describing the Numaish as not merely a festival for Hyderabad but a major celebration for the entire state, Vikramarka said the Exhibition Society was started in 1938 at Public Garden by Osmania Graduates’ Association with the objective of serving society. From its inception, small and medium industries, cottage industries and artisans from across the country participated, and the event gradually evolved into an organised platform.

He said Hyderabad offered an environment where people of all sections, religions and regions could live according to their preferences. With the city emerging as a global hub, the government was committed to developing Hyderabad into one of the safest cities in the world, with a pollution-free environment, 24-hour quality power supply and strong law and order.

Referring to severe pollution in cities such as Delhi, Vikramarka said it had become difficult to stay there even for a week, and asserted that the state government would take strict measures to ensure Hyderabad does not face a similar situation.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and others were present.