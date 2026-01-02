GHMC to fast-track approach roads to new OGH

HYDERABAD: With the state government proposing the construction of a new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building at Goshamahal, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has prioritised approach and link roads to the facility under its Infrastructure Improvement Programme.

Road development plans have been approved and land acquisition proposals filed. The state government has sanctioned about `200 crore in 2024 for major road widening works. Property acquisition is underway along stretches including Dabeerpura police station–Nagabowli, Shaik Faiz Kaman–Dabeerpura flyover, Bada Bazar–Bhavani Nagar and Shastripuram junction–Falaknuma bus depot.

As part of junction improvements, 90 junctions have been identified, with plans approved for 74 and proposals for 16 under process. The total proposed acquisition cost is around Rs 233 crore. Of these, 29 junctions costing about Rs 68 crore fall under Hyderabad commissionerate, 25 junctions worth Rs 79 crore under Cyberabad and 36 junctions involving Rs 86 crore under Rachakonda.

Meanwhile, following the launch of the BuildNow application in March 2025 for fully online building permission approvals, 103 high-rise buildings were permitted in 2025, compared to 69 in 2024. Revenue from building permissions rose to Rs 1,272.36 crore in 2025 from Rs 1,114.24 crore in the previous year.