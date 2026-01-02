Over 2,700 booked for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Police across the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri commissionerates booked over 2,700 motorists for drunk driving during special New Year’s Eve enforcement drives.

In Malkajgiri, 36 teams booked 605 motorists. About 230 recorded blood alcohol content (BAC) above 100 mg per 100 ml, while eight exceeded 300 mg. Most cases were reported from LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Uppal and Kushaiguda. No major accidents were reported.

In Hyderabad, traffic police booked 1,198 cases between 7 pm on December 31 and 3 am on January 1. Of these, 1,042 involved two-wheelers. BAC analysis showed 468 cases in the 51–100 mg range, 293 between 101–150 mg and 17 above 300 mg.

Cyberabad booked 928 cases, including 695 two-wheelers and 199 four-wheelers. Among them, 419 recorded BAC above 100 mg, 35 above 300 mg and five above 500 mg. Most cases were reported from Miyapur, RC Puram, Raidurgam, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Medchal, Narsingi, Rajendranagar and KPHB.

Police said licences of all offenders will be sent to the RTAs for suspension under the Motor Vehicles Act. To ease congestion, free shuttle services were run from major party hubs to Metro stations and cab pick-up points in coordination with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council.