A Thali fit for royalty

This new outlet marks yet another chapter of the brand’s long relationship with Hyderabad. Ajj Nair, CEO of the F&B division at Mirah Hospitality, reflects on this return fondly. “So far it is good, because we were in Hyderabad in the past also, in Ameerpet, then Banjara Hills and Madhapur, so the response was good, and with Lakeshore Mall, I expect a long journey here,” he says, pointing out that the city has always embraced Khandani Rajdhani warmly. Speaking about the choice of location, he adds, “This location blends commercial and residential areas, with a large, newly developed residential catchment and Hitec City just 5-6 kms away. This balance supports business feasibility, strong lunch-hour demand.”