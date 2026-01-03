A Thali fit for royalty

On a busy afternoon at Lakeshore Mall, Kukatpally, Khandani Rajdhani where unlimited Rajasthani and Gujarati vegetarian thali feels like a calm pause in the middle of the mall’s rush. Warm lights, wooden textures, traditional wall accents and trailing greens sets the tone the moment you step in. The dining room hums quietly with servers moving swiftly, Kansa thalis laid out neatly, and that unmistakable sense that a slow, indulgent meal is about to unfold.
This new outlet marks yet another chapter of the brand’s long relationship with Hyderabad. Ajj Nair, CEO of the F&B division at Mirah Hospitality, reflects on this return fondly. “So far it is good, because we were in Hyderabad in the past also, in Ameerpet, then Banjara Hills and Madhapur, so the response was good, and with Lakeshore Mall, I expect a long journey here,” he says, pointing out that the city has always embraced Khandani Rajdhani warmly. Speaking about the choice of location, he adds, “This location blends commercial and residential areas, with a large, newly developed residential catchment and Hitec City just 5-6 kms away. This balance supports business feasibility, strong lunch-hour demand.”
The meal unfolds with each dish bringing its own clear, distinct flavour to the plate. Beetroot Pachadi tastes mildly sweet and earthy, with a soft texture that feels light and refreshing. Sarso Ring Dhokla has a subtle mustard note with a soft, airy bite, while Ghughra is crisp on the outside and mildly spiced inside, making it a comforting farsan rather than a heavy one.
Dahi Wada is soft and soaked just right, with the curd tasting mildly tangy and balanced by gentle spices. Dal Baati Churma feels wholesome, with the baati slightly crisp, the dal warm and soothing, and the churma lightly sweet without being overpowering. Surti Undhiyu carries the natural taste of winter vegetables, with each bite feeling fresh and slow cooked, while Sarso Bhaji has an earthy bitterness that settles well once you get used to it.
Among the mains, Paneer Navaratna Corma is creamy but not heavy, with the paneer remaining soft and the gravy mildly sweet. Aloo Rasawala tastes homely, with potatoes cooked through and a thin, gently spiced gravy. Chole Masala is robust yet balanced, with the chickpeas holding their shape and flavour. Surti Dal is simple and comforting, Tadka Dal adds a light smoky warmth, and Kanda Kadhi brings a soft tang from the curd with slow cooked onions.
While the phulkas are light and soft, puri slightly crisp and indulgent, and Puran Poli mildly sweet with a soft, doughy finish. The rice dishes are easy on the palate, with the aromatic Green Peas Pulao, Moong Dal Khichdi soothing and soft, and Amardana Curd Rice mildly tangy and cooling.
Desserts end the meal on a gentle note. Rasmalai feels soft and milky, Gajar Halwa is warm with a slow sweetness, and Kesari Jalebi with Rabdi balances crispness with creamy richness. Finally, Pudina Chaas refreshes the palate, leaving the meal feeling complete and satisfying.
The consistency in flavour comes from a kitchen that refuses to be repetitive and instead treats each day as a fresh exercise in planning and precision. As Ajj puts it, “Today what you had, you may not get tomorrow,” explaining how the menu changes daily under the guidance of the senior maharaj (chefs).