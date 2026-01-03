Can AI design your home?

From Nizam’s perspective, speed and client satisfaction go hand in hand. “The biggest benefit is client satisfaction,” he highlights, pointing out that reduced timelines can make a real difference, even though human judgement and creativity can still guide final decisions.

Looking ahead, Meghana sees AI as a support system rather than a substitute. “I see AI as a powerful support tool — like a design assistant that’s always available. It will change the workflow of the profession, but not its essence. The role of the designer will evolve to become more about curation, emotional intelligence, and storytelling — things AI cannot replicate. The future of design will belong to those who can blend technology with timelessness, who use AI not to replace creativity, but to amplify it with more clarity, empathy, and depth. As machines get better at being machines, humans have to get better at being humans, and the only thing that sets us apart from machines is emotion,” she notes.

In the end, AI may change how interiors are designed, but not why they matter. Homes are still shaped by feeling, memory and everyday life, and that human layer remains beyond the reach of any algorithm.