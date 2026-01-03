Can AI design your home?

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the way homes are imagined, planned and brought to life. In studios and on sites, it is finding a place alongside sketchbooks, samples and conversations, speeding up certain processes while leaving the heart of design firmly human. Designers say the biggest shift is not in creativity itself, but in how quickly ideas can now be explored and understood.
Meghana Nimmagadda, founder of Designtales LLP, explains that AI has changed the pace of early design thinking. “AI is helping designers visualise and iterate faster than ever before. From generating multiple layout options instantly to producing concept imagery or mood boards using tools such as Midjourney or Firefly, AI offers a level of speed and flexibility we didn’t have before. It also helps in early-stage ideation, especially when timelines are tight. But while AI is changing the way we work, it hasn’t changed why we design — which is still rooted in human emotion and experience,” she explains.
Not all practices rely heavily on AI yet. Interior professional Mohammed Nizamuddin, founder of Aadya Interiors and Infrastructure says their current focus is on visual clarity for clients rather than AI-led ideation. “As of now, we are giving 3D virtual walkthrough video before starting the site, so the client can imagine how the project will come up,” he shares, noting that AI tools could further support this visualisation process if integrated thoughtfully.
Meghana believes this clarity is one of AI’s biggest advantages for homeowners. “For designers, AI offers efficiency and idea expansion — it can take a seed of thought and instantly generate multiple visual directions. For homeowners, AI-driven visualisations help them understand the possibilities of a space much earlier in the process, making decision-making more collaborative and confident,” she says.
From Nizam’s perspective, speed and client satisfaction go hand in hand. “The biggest benefit is client satisfaction,” he highlights, pointing out that reduced timelines can make a real difference, even though human judgement and creativity can still guide final decisions.
Looking ahead, Meghana sees AI as a support system rather than a substitute. “I see AI as a powerful support tool — like a design assistant that’s always available. It will change the workflow of the profession, but not its essence. The role of the designer will evolve to become more about curation, emotional intelligence, and storytelling — things AI cannot replicate. The future of design will belong to those who can blend technology with timelessness, who use AI not to replace creativity, but to amplify it with more clarity, empathy, and depth. As machines get better at being machines, humans have to get better at being humans, and the only thing that sets us apart from machines is emotion,” she notes.
In the end, AI may change how interiors are designed, but not why they matter. Homes are still shaped by feeling, memory and everyday life, and that human layer remains beyond the reach of any algorithm.