Durgam Cheruvu ‘grab bid’: HYDRAA books BRS MLA

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has lodged a complain with the police against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy for allegedly encroaching a portion of Durgam Cheruvu.

In the complaint filed by HYDRAA Supervisor Kranthi Anand with the Madhapur police, the MLA and another person named, Venkat Reddy, encroached upon about five acres of Durgam Cheruvu by filling the lake area with soil and stones in violation of the notification issued in 2014 demarcating the FTL of the water body. The official alleged that the MLA is earning money by letting out the land for parking. Based on the complaint, Madhapur police registered a case under 329(3),r/w 3(5) BNS,3 PDPPA and launched an investigation.

However, Prabhakar Reddy denied the allegations claiming that he had purchased two acres, but TDR was later cancelled. He said that his land was adjacent to that of film actor Balakrishna and Haribabu of Lahari Estate. “The land being used for vehicle parking does not belong to the government,” he said and asserted that he would fight legally and cooperate with the police probe.

He threatened to stage a protest in front of the houses allegedly built on the FTL of the lake if the case was not withdrawn against him.

12.17 acres of govt land worth Rs 1.2K cr reclaimed

Hyderabad: HYDRAA fenced and safeguarded 12.17 acres of government land worth Rs 1,200 crore at Gandhamguda village in Gandipet mandal on Friday, after reclaiming encroached Survey No. 43 land. The action followed a Prajavani complaint; existing temple and mosque were protected by officials