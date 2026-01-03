GHMC expansion may weaken governance: Experts

HYDERABAD: Pointing to official estimates that Hyderabad requires nearly Rs 37,000 crore for drinking water augmentation and sewage expansion within existing GHMC limits, policy experts have warned that the merger of 27 surrounding municipalities could push total investment needs to Rs 50,000–60,000 crore or more, without any clear funding roadmap.

Expressing concern over the state government’s decision to merge the municipalities into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), creating an urban body spread over about 2,053 sq km, the experts said the move would weaken democratic governance, strain public finances and aggravate environmental and infrastructure challenges.

In a representation submitted to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, they argued that the proposed model — with three zonal corporations operating under a single overarching authority — runs counter to the decentralisation principles of the 74th Constitutional Amendment. They cautioned that the expansion could centralise power and distance citizens from local decision-making.

“Urban governance works best when it is closest to citizens. Expanding GHMC to over 2,000 sq km will dilute accountability and make local governance less accessible,” said policy expert Donthi Narasimha Reddy.

The experts said absorbing smaller municipalities into a single authority would erode local identities and reduce elected local bodies to administrative units.

Major Shiva Kiran, another policy expert, said the zonal corporation structure appeared designed to manage scale rather than democratic participation. He warned that concentrating control over land use, taxation, infrastructure and service delivery in one institution could weaken oversight and transparency.