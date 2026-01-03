Hidma’s close aide lays down arms in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In another blow to the Maoist party, a senior Maoist commander Barse Deva alias Barse Sukka reportedly surrendered before the Telangana police. Deva is a native of Puvarti village in Chhattisgarh and a close aide of Madvi Hidma. Sources said he is already in police custody, though officials have remained tight-lipped and are yet to officially confirm the development.

Along with Deva, nearly 15 Maoist cadres are also said to have surrendered.

It may be recalled that Hidma was killed by Andhra Pradesh police in a forest area of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in November 2025. Hidma headed the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No 1, considered one of the most heavily armed strike units.

Following Hidma’s death, Deva reportedly took over the command. The unit comprised hundreds of Maoists armed with weapons such as AK-47s, INSAS rifles, SLRs and other light machine guns.

Deva joined the Maoist movement in 1996, around the same time as Hidma, hailing from the same village. Their age difference was only a few days. He is fluent in Oriya, Telugu, Marathi and Hindi, and is known for planning and executing attacks. He was allegedly involved in several assaults on security forces in the Dandakaranya forest belt.

Sources said that sustained police encounters and pressure forced Deva to lay down arms and surrender.

It may be noted that a total of 509 underground CPI (Maoist) cadres — including two Central Committee members, 11 State Committee members, three Divisional Committee secretaries and others — have surrendered before the Telangana police so far.