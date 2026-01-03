Martin Barth: Brewing without borders

A global traveller by instinct, Martin has always been drawn to new cultures, people and challenges. India, however, was uncharted territory. “I’ve been here for about four and a half weeks now, and I’m genuinely happy — happy to share my experience, but equally excited to learn from the people here,” he shares. While a close friend who previously worked with Ironhill introduced him to the opportunity, it is Hyderabad’s warmth and curiosity that have truly anchored him.

Martin has nearly 25 years in the industry, “22 or 23, depending on how you count,” he laughs. Martin’s experience extends far beyond brewing alone. Growing up in Germany, beer was never just a beverage; it was a way of life. From Oktoberfest to regional styles and an extraordinary diversity of brews, beer culture shaped his early years. Choosing brewing as a profession felt instinctive. Decades later, that passion remains undiminished. “I’m still happy doing this,” he says simply.

Rather than pointing to a single defining moment in his career, Martin prefers to stay rooted in the present. “I try to live in the moment,” he reflects, adding, “Maybe this is the best moment, I don’t know. I’m happy where I am.” That philosophy extends seamlessly into his work. Challenges, he believes, are an essential part of the process. With the right education, experience and team, they become opportunities rather than obstacles.