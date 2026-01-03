Martin Barth: Brewing without borders

When Martin Barth speaks about beer, it is not merely as a brewmaster, but as someone who has grown alongside it. His journey to Ironhill’s Hyderabad brewery feels less like a professional relocation and more like a natural progression. As the new head brewer, Martin brings with him over two decades of hands-on experience, spanning intimate European pubs to large-scale industrial beer production plants. It’s a rare blend of technical mastery, leadership and a distinctly global outlook. His résumé includes senior roles at some of the most respected breweries across Munich and Bavaria in Germany — regions synonymous with beer heritage, precision and discipline.
Ironhill India, one of the country’s largest microbrewery chains, and Andhra Pradesh’s first microbrewery, was founded in 2017. Since then, it has expanded rapidly across southern India, establishing a strong footprint in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Nellore and Bengaluru.
A global traveller by instinct, Martin has always been drawn to new cultures, people and challenges. India, however, was uncharted territory. “I’ve been here for about four and a half weeks now, and I’m genuinely happy — happy to share my experience, but equally excited to learn from the people here,” he shares. While a close friend who previously worked with Ironhill introduced him to the opportunity, it is Hyderabad’s warmth and curiosity that have truly anchored him.
Martin has nearly 25 years in the industry, “22 or 23, depending on how you count,” he laughs. Martin’s experience extends far beyond brewing alone. Growing up in Germany, beer was never just a beverage; it was a way of life. From Oktoberfest to regional styles and an extraordinary diversity of brews, beer culture shaped his early years. Choosing brewing as a profession felt instinctive. Decades later, that passion remains undiminished. “I’m still happy doing this,” he says simply.
Rather than pointing to a single defining moment in his career, Martin prefers to stay rooted in the present. “I try to live in the moment,” he reflects, adding, “Maybe this is the best moment, I don’t know. I’m happy where I am.” That philosophy extends seamlessly into his work. Challenges, he believes, are an essential part of the process. With the right education, experience and team, they become opportunities rather than obstacles.
At Ironhill, his vision is both clear and adaptable. While German-style beers — lagers, pilsners and hefeweizens — naturally sit close to his heart, he is careful not to impose personal preferences. “I would love to introduce more German styles,” he says, noting that the current menu already includes a hefeweizen, lager and märzen. “But I’m not limited by that. I want to experiment and keep things interesting,” he shares.
One of his earliest observations in Hyderabad has been the local palate. “Bitterness isn’t very appreciated here,” he notes, adding, “People tend to enjoy slightly sweeter, malt-forward profiles.” For someone who enjoys bitter beers, this has meant recalibration rather than resistance. “Beer is incredibly versatile,” he explains, adding, “Even with just four ingredients — as per the German purity law — you can do so much. Hops, malt, water, yeast, temperature, equipment — it’s all about balance.”
When asked to name favourites from the Ironhill menu, Martin diplomatically refuses to pick just one. Personally, he gravitates towards easy-drinking lagers and wheat beers, but he also appreciates the märzen and the smash ale currently on tap. “Taste is personal,” he says, adding, “What I like may be different from what the customer likes.”
Looking ahead, German-inspired brews will certainly make appearances, always guided by a customer-first approach. “I can’t decide everything on my own,” he admits, further adding, “It’s about finding a middle ground between what I want to brew and what people want to drink.” Seasonal specials will come and go, favourites will emerge, and through it all, Martin hopes to gently guide drinkers towards new experiences. “I try to convince customers,” he smiles, “With really good beer.”
At Ironhill Hyderabad, that delicate balance, between tradition and experimentation, personal passion and local taste, is exactly what’s brewing and we were more than happy to sample a few of their star brews — Sincity Cider, cosmic litchi seltzer; Season Finale, bitter roast and malty märzen and Afterlife Ale, caramel and toffee inspired English Ale — all paired with in house food specialties.