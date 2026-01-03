Playing Kerala’s soul at Taste the Soul of Malabar

The Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad hosted a unique gastronomic experience with the Taste the Soul of Malabar – A Culinary Symphony, a seven-course culinary art, which was curated by Chef Suresh Pillai. The entire evening was presented in the form of an elegant musical raga that had been thoughtfully planned, created and was firmly rooted in the rich culinary history of Kerala. Each of the seven courses that made up this dinner was designed to provide guests with a storytelling experience rather than simply a chance to indulge in good food.