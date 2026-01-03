Playing Kerala’s soul at Taste the Soul of Malabar

The Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad hosted a unique gastronomic experience with the Taste the Soul of Malabar – A Culinary Symphony, a seven-course culinary art, which was curated by Chef Suresh Pillai. The entire evening was presented in the form of an elegant musical raga that had been thoughtfully planned, created and was firmly rooted in the rich culinary history of Kerala. Each of the seven courses that made up this dinner was designed to provide guests with a storytelling experience rather than simply a chance to indulge in good food.
We chose the veg course and the first course of this culinary experience was Aarambham - Amuse Bouche, which took the form of a mini tapioca cutlet that was served with a splash of curry leaf oil and topped with a beautiful red beet/coconut chutney. The taste of this dish was a wonderful blend of crispy and soft, created a great deal of earthiness and warmth.
Then came the second course: The Thaalacharthu - A Beginning-A Taste of Kerala served with fried banana blossoms with spicy yoghurt, lightly fried and an aromatic flavour with some bitterness.
The next course Kadal Mozhi - a vegetarian coconut-lentil veloute made with fennel and curry leaves. Served with a mini appam, the soup was smooth and calming and made me feel like being gently caressed by a warm coastal breeze — both light and comforting.
With the next course, Pachappu Raagam— The Green Melody Mid Course, had an emulsion of coconut yogurt served with locally grown vegetables. The dish was pretty to look at and very refreshing.
Manthrika – The Enchanting Interlude (main course 1), lifted our spirits again with the smoky, tangy, lush combination of tender, banana-leaf-wrapped jackfruit roasted slowly in masala and served with a raw mango chammanthi. Deliciously rich and complex, this dish stood out amongst all the previous ones.
Thaalam – The Grand Crescendo (main course 2) — a hearty, fulfilling dish of vegetable biryani made with cashews, raisins, saffron and served with date chutney and cucumber pachadi. Comforting and fragrant, this dish provided us with the great emotional high of this meal.
The finale, Madhura Ghananda – Sweet Cadence, brought together Elaneer Payasam drizzled with jaggery syrup, mini banana fritters, and a dusting of cardamom, served alongside a calming tulsi lemongrass-ginger herbal tea. While indulgent and comforting, the dessert leaned on the sweeter side, with multiple flavour notes competing for attention. The richness, though enjoyable in parts, felt slightly overwhelming.
Overall, Taste the Soul of Malabar – A Culinary Symphony unfolded as a thoughtfully choreographed journey where food, culture and emotion moved in graceful harmony.