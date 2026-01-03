Sunny Leone: Success means simply continuing to work

When Hyderabad counted down to welcome 2026, Sunny Leone was in the city doing what she enjoys most on New Year’s Eve, working, performing and soaking in the energy of a live crowd in town for a special event. The actress spoke about travel, growth, goals and the small rituals that keep her grounded, even amid a packed professional life.
Speaking about the New Year’s Eve event, Sunny said being in Hyderabad felt like the right way to end one year and step into another. “I am really excited to be in Hyderabad for the New Year’s Eve event, and it feels like the perfect way to step into 2026. I have been travelling all over India lately, DJing at different places, so starting the year like this feels special and full of energy. For me, this is pure fun because I do not go out much or spend time in clubs. This is my moment to dance, let loose and truly enjoy myself while DJing and interacting with the crowd. What makes it even better is seeing the audience enjoy themselves as they watch me have fun,” she shared.
Looking back at 2025, Sunny noted on the changes she noticed in herself. “One thing that surprised me about myself during 2025 is that I learned a lot more patience with many different things, while also teaching myself new things throughout the year. It was challenging, yet fun at the same time, and it pushed me to grow in ways I did not expect,” she said.
And when it comes to resolutions, she believes in keeping them realistic. “I do believe in New Year’s resolutions because I think they are really nice goals, especially when they are realistic. They give you a chance to make a change, whether it is for your health, for being more creative, or for setting certain personal goals that help you move forward with intention,” the actress reflected.
For Sunny, success is not about staying the same, but she shared, “Continuing to work, while holding on to the ability to adapt as time keeps changing. It is about recognising the things I am good at, as well as the different things I can do throughout the year. At the same time, it is about being clear on my one-year, three-year, and even ten-year goals, and steadily working towards them. I believe this process of adjusting, reflecting and planning matters because when you allow yourself to make these changes, it genuinely creates an impact by the end of the year, both personally and professionally.”
On the personal front, Sunny described the past year as fulfilling and steady. “Over the past year, both professionally and personally, I have felt a deep sense of fulfilment. Personally, it has been wonderful because I truly love my life, the people in it, my family and everyone around me. Professionally, I have grown in many different ways this year, which makes the journey feel exciting and deeply rewarding,” she said.
Speaking about the kind of roles she hopes to explore next and what she wants to prioritise in the coming year, she expressed, “I would love to work on dramas, horrors and psychological thrillers. Moving into next year, I want to focus on simply continuing to work, while doing all the things I have already been doing. Staying consistent and choosing work that truly makes me happy matters the most to me.” She also spoke about how learning never stops on set. “On set, I learn all the time because something new is always happening. It is difficult to pinpoint one thing, but for me it is really about learning how people function, how they act, and understanding the thought process behind their actions, and that is something I always find very interesting to observe and learn from,” she said.
Speaking about her growing interest in producing. “I think producing is something that feels intriguing and exciting to me, and I am fortunate to have an amazing partner and an amazing team. Together, we are working towards creating something that we truly hope many, many people will like and connect with,” Sunny concluded.