Sunny Leone: Success means simply continuing to work

When Hyderabad counted down to welcome 2026, Sunny Leone was in the city doing what she enjoys most on New Year’s Eve, working, performing and soaking in the energy of a live crowd in town for a special event. The actress spoke about travel, growth, goals and the small rituals that keep her grounded, even amid a packed professional life.

Speaking about the New Year’s Eve event, Sunny said being in Hyderabad felt like the right way to end one year and step into another. “I am really excited to be in Hyderabad for the New Year’s Eve event, and it feels like the perfect way to step into 2026. I have been travelling all over India lately, DJing at different places, so starting the year like this feels special and full of energy. For me, this is pure fun because I do not go out much or spend time in clubs. This is my moment to dance, let loose and truly enjoy myself while DJing and interacting with the crowd. What makes it even better is seeing the audience enjoy themselves as they watch me have fun,” she shared.