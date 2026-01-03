Synthetic kite string raises safety concerns in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Several NGOs have expressed concern that kite flying during the Sankranti festival poses a serious threat to humans and birds due to the use of synthetic kite string. A meeting chaired by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr C Suvarna was held at Aranya Bhavan with NGOs and volunteers to review implementation of the ban.

Given the severe danger to birds, animals and humans, it was decided to strictly enforce the ban and take steps to protect birds. The meeting stressed that public participation is vital for effective enforcement and called for large-scale awareness programmes.

It was suggested that awareness on environmental damage caused by kite flying should begin at the student level, with campaigns supported by public representatives.