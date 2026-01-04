Armed robbers loot gold from jewellery from Hyderabad shop

HYDERABAD: Two armed men allegedly robbed a jewellery shop in Keesara police station limits on Friday afternoon by threatening the owner and his son with an axe and a fake pistol and making away with gold ornaments.

The incident occurred around 5.15 pm at a jewellery shop in Satyanarayana Colony, where owner Sandeep Gehloth and his son were present. Two men entered carrying an axe and a pistol, prompting a customer who was purchasing gold to flee.

One of the accused restrained Sandeep while the other threatened his son with the pistol. The accused collected gold ornaments from the display trays, placed them in a sack and attempted to flee. When the victim tried to intervene, he was assaulted with the pistol and sustained injuries.

As the accused were leaving the shop, Sandeep intervened again and managed to retrieve the sack containing the ornaments. However, the assailants picked up a fallen display tray containing gold mateelu and fled on a motorcycle. A case has been registered.