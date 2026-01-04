IIT Hyderabad hosts first Inter-IIT UG Innovation Meet; students showcase real-world solutions

HYDERABAD: From a wrist exosuit designed to aid rehabilitation to a bio-inspired drone that learns from nature, the exhibits at the third Innovation Day at Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad on Saturday were not futuristic ideas on paper but working solutions shaped for real-world use. Yet, beyond individual prototypes, the day marked a larger moment — the coming together of undergraduate innovators from across the IIT ecosystem for the first time.

A key highlight of the programme was the inaugural Inter-IIT Undergraduate Innovation Meet — RISE 2026 (Reimagining Innovation in Science and Engineering @ IITs). Around 1,000 participants from IITs and nearby engineering colleges gathered to witness innovations presented by students from 10 IITs, including Hyderabad, Madras, Kanpur, Mandi, Varanasi, Kharagpur, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Jammu and Patna.

Arkya and Supratim from IIT (BHU), Varanasi, won the Inter-IIT UG Innovation Championship and a cash prize of `5 lakh for their handheld micro-imaging device. The first runner-up was Shreyas Balakarthikeyan, a medical sciences and technology student from IIT Madras, who developed an automated SYNTAX score computation system to support clinical decision-making.

Akshadeep Suryawanshi and Garv Jain from IIT Mandi secured the second runner-up position. Yug Gandhi and Udit Maini from IIT Hyderabad, along with Siddhant Ramling Gujar from IIT Madras, received special awards for their innovations.

IIT Hyderabad director Prof BS Murty said innovation lies at the core of the institute’s ethos. “Our motto, ‘Inventing and Innovating in Technology for Humanity’, is reflected in Innovation Day.

The launch of the first-ever Inter-IIT Undergraduate Innovation Meet is a step towards building a shared culture of innovation across IITs,” he said.