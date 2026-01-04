IIT-Hyderabad introduces air taxi prototype to show future of commute

SANGAREDDY: Stuck in traffic and staring at a sea of red brake lights? If researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), have their way, the solution may soon be right above your head.

Most commuters today can summon a car or bike with a tap on their phone, yet end up losing precious time crawling through congested roads. A short trip can easily stretch into a half-hour ordeal, sometimes longer. Imagine instead boarding a small aerial vehicle that lifts off, bypasses the chaos below and drops you at your destination in minutes.

That vision is edging closer to reality at IIT-H’s Kandi campus in Sangareddy district. Faculty members Deepak John Mathew and his associate Ketan Chaturmata on Saturday unveiled a prototype air taxi that could redefine urban travel if ongoing trials succeed.

The air taxi can carry a payload of about 120 kg and fly at speeds ranging from 60 to 120 kmph. Designed with pre-programmed navigation and fixed destinations, it requires no manual intervention from passengers. According to Chaturmata, the system is aimed at offering significant relief from traffic congestion while ensuring safe and efficient travel.

Beyond daily commuting, the prototype also holds promise for critical services, including the rapid transport of human organs for transplantation, where every minute can be lifesaving.

The team is yet to receive regulatory clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. If approvals and further testing proceed as planned, the researchers are hopeful that the air taxi could become commercially available by 2026 or 2027.

For millions weary of gridlocked roads, the idea of flying over traffic may soon shift from science fiction to an everyday commute.