Kashmir to Kerala in a garden

HYDERABAD: The air at Rashtrapati Nilayam, official winter retreat of the President of India, was thick with the scent of marigolds and damp earth on the opening day of Udyan Utsav, as laughter, curiosity and camera clicks filled the gardens. From a towering floral peacock to the exhibits, the festival unfolded as both a visual spectacle and a quiet tribute to India’s agrarian spirit.

The festival was inaugurated by women progressive farmers, Ch Srujana and Kosi Reddy Lavanya Ramana Reddy, in a gesture that reflected the growing leadership of women in Indian agriculture.

The second edition of Udyan Utsav is being held as part of efforts by Rashtrapati Bhavan to promote public engagement and environmental awareness. Organised by Rashtrapati Nilayam with support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, the festival features 50 thematic stalls and nearly 120 exhibitors, offering a platform for agricultural innovation, entrepreneurship and value addition.

Visitors of all ages wandered through meticulously designed gardens dotted with vibrant floral displays, ecofriendly and organic product stalls, indigenous plant nurseries and distinctive GI-tagged exhibits. The experience blended leisure with learning, drawing families, farmers and students alike, officials said.

One of the major attractions was the series of floral and foam sculptures. A peacock fashioned from colourful blooms appeared to preside over the gardens, while foam baby elephants became instant favourites with schoolchildren, who lined up for photographs.

Stalls showcasing GI-tagged and organic products from across the country — including Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala — stood alongside displays from Telangana-based producers. Workshops on organic and natural farming drew steady crowds, particularly farmers keen to adopt sustainable practices.