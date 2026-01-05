GHMC plans RoB near Lingampally station

HYDERABAD: To provide a permanent solution to chronic waterlogging and traffic congestion near Lingampally railway station, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is set to construct a four-lane road over bridge (RoB), close to Bridge No 202 at km 161/13–15 near the station.

The proposed RoB is aimed at decongesting traffic towards Lingampally, BHEL, Nallagandla and Gachibowli, while ensuring uninterrupted movement during the monsoon. The project includes a four-lane RoB and a two-lane up-ramp from Gulmohar Junction and will be taken up at an estimated cost of `308 crore. It is slated for completion within two years and will be executed on an EPC or turnkey basis as part of railway infrastructure development.

The railway superstructure of the RoB will be executed by the Railway department, while the remaining railway span will be taken up by the EPC agency. Sources said the project seeks to improve traffic flow and connectivity by constructing a modern road bridge near the busy railway station.

The project includes two uni-directional, first-level flyovers between Gachibowli and BHEL, each with a total width of 8.5 metres, including 0.5-metre crash barriers on either side and a 7.5-metre carriageway.

The design also provides for viaducts with obligatory spans to facilitate traffic movement below, along with retaining wall approaches.

Roads at Gulmohar Junction and the existing road under bridge junction will be strengthened and relaid.

Authorities said the selected agency will be responsible for surveys, investigations, detailed designs and drawings, and construction of the RoB with standard viaduct and obligatory spans, crash barriers, approach slabs and medians.

The scope also includes flexible pavement works, overhead gantries, landscaping, wearing coats and shifting of utilities among other things.