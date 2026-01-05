Three-year-old drowns in gated community pool in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old boy allegedly died after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a gated community under the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police station limits on Sunday morning. The victim was identified as Arjun.
Police said the boy’s parents, residents of Gajularamaram, had left him at his grandmother’s house on Saturday night.
Around 7.30 am on Sunday, Arjun accompanied his grandparents on their routine walk within the Vertex Premio apartment premises. While playing near the swimming pool, he reportedly slipped and fell into the water.
According to the cops, the victim’s grandmother had briefly gone to buy vegetables, assuming the child was with his grandfather. With no close supervision, the incident went unnoticed for some time, and the boy was later found floating in the pool.
Toddler’s parents allege negligence
He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him with CPR, but he was declared brought dead.
Police visited the spot and began an investigation. The child’s father alleged negligence, claiming no caretaker or lifeguard was present at the pool despite it being a weekend, and that CCTV monitoring staff was also unavailable, delaying detection. Based on the complaint, police registered a negligence case and said further inquiry is underway.