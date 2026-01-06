Cyberabad CP ordered to supervise POCSO probe

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police to consider and personally supervise an inquiry into complaints submitted by a couple in connection with a POCSO case, and to ensure action in accordance with law at the earliest.

The direction was issued while disposing of a writ petition filed by the parents, who alleged inaction on their representations seeking transfer of investigation in a POCSO case registered against them at Miyapur police station. They questioned the failure of the State of Telangana, represented by the principal secretary (home) and the DGP, to consider their representation dated June 3, 2025.

The petitioners sought transfer of investigation in FIR No. 1767 of 2024 to an independent agency or the CBI, alleging that the case was registered without due process and lacked fairness.

They claimed misuse of provisions of the POCSO Act, alleging the complaint was filed by their daughter due to personal vengeance and under the influence of her boyfriend. They further alleged that the boyfriend, a married man, was exploiting their daughter and attempting to grab their property.

The parents also stated that their daughter, a medical student, was undergoing treatment for mental health issues and expressed willingness to undergo a narco-analysis test.

Based on the daughter’s complaint, Miyapur police registered the case under provisions of the BNS and the POCSO Act.