Five arrested for jewellery shop robbery in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Keesara police on Monday arrested five persons for allegedly stealing gold from a jewellery shop and assaulting the shopkeeper in Nagaram on January 2. The accused were identified as Nazeem Azeez Kotadiya, Bishu Karma Ekendar Singh, Mohd Saif Ali, Rajendar Singh, and Ratan Singh Bahadur.

Police said that on January 2 at around 5.15 pm, Saif Ali and Rajendar Singh entered the Balaji Jewellery shop at Nagaram as customers. They later gave a signal to their accomplices to carry out the attack.

Nazeem and Bishu Karma then entered the shop armed with an axe and a dummy pistol, following which Saif Ali and Rajendar Singh left the premises, giving the impression that they were innocent customers.

Nazeem and Bishu Karma assaulted shopkeeper Sandeep Gehloth, injuring him on the head with an axe, and attempted to rob jewellery by placing it in a bag. However, the shopkeeper resisted and managed to pull back the bag containing the stolen jewellery while the accused were fleeing.

The assailants escaped on a Pulsar motorcycle with gold mattes. Police said the offenders had conducted a prior recce of jewellery shops located on the outskirts of the city and near escape routes.