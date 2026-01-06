India’s first inland trout farm starts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday inaugurated India’s largest integrated inland recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility for trout farming at Kandukur mandal in Rangareddy district. The facility was set up by Hyderabad-based startup Smart Green Aquaculture (SGA).

The inland farm, developed at an initial investment of about $6 million, has a planned production capacity of 1,200 metric tonnes of rainbow trout annually. Unlike traditional trout farming, which is largely restricted to cold-water regions in northern and hill states, the project uses advanced RAS technology to enable year-round trout cultivation in a controlled indoor environment in a warm-climate region.

Founder and managing director Aditya Rithvik Narra told TNIE: “The recirculating aquaculture system works on a closed-loop principle, where water from fish culture tanks is continuously treated and reused. Solid waste is first removed through mechanical filtration, followed by protein skimming to eliminate fine organic matter. The water then passes through biological filters, where beneficial bacteria convert toxic ammonia into safer compounds.

Excess carbon dioxide is removed in degassing towers, the temperature is controlled using chillers, and pathogens are reduced through UV sterilisation. Finally, oxygen-rich, chilled water is pumped back into the tanks, creating stable, clean conditions essential for rainbow trout farming.”