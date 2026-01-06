Inside Triveni: Music, Memory and a Father's Vision

In January, as Hyderabad eases into a new cultural year, the air carries more than anticipation, it carries memory. For Surmandal, one of the city’s oldest classical music institutions, January is both a marker of time and a moment of renewal. This year, the organisation completed 57 years, while its flagship annual concert series, Triveni, enters its third season. For Siddharth Hemmadi, president of the Surmandal Foundation, the milestone is deeply personal, shaped by legacy, responsibility, and a growing passion for the arts. Triveni was envisioned by his late father, Mohan Hemmadi, who passed away in 2023, as a tribute to legends Pandit Ravi Shankar, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, and MS Subbulakshmi, honouring the lineage and reverence central to Indian classical music.