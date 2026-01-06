Krystle D’Souza's Shararat mode on!

In an age of constant online presence, Krystle is conscious about protecting her mental space. Talking about social media, she shares, “I try to be mindful about how much I consume and engage online. While I truly appreciate the love and support from fans, taking breaks and protecting mental peace is equally important. Balance is the key.”

Asked about the kind of projects that excite her today, she is clear that format matters less than content. Clarifying a common misconception, she says, “I have not done any reality show but I’m drawn towards projects that feel fresh and creatively satisfying. The platform doesn’t matter as much as the content and the overall vision. Anything that helps me evolve and express myself excites me.” Recalling the shoot of Dhurandhar, she remembers a moment of certainty. “Yes, there was a moment during the shoot when everything came together — the music, visuals, and energy on set felt perfectly in sync. That’s when I felt the song would really connect with audiences,” she reflects.

Looking ahead to 2026, she remains open and curious, sharing that she is excited to explore films, series, music videos, and new formats, with a few interesting projects lined up that she plans to reveal when the time feels right.