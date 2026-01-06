Krystle D’Souza's Shararat mode on!

The tune of Shararat lingers like a catchy line you find yourself humming long after the song ends, playful, cheeky, and full of mood. That lightness carries into Krystle D’Souza’s conversation too, as she opens up about the song Shararat from Dhurandhar, her journey as an actor, the new year, upcoming projects and more.
Talking about the first time she heard Shararat, Krystle recalls an immediate emotional reaction that stayed with her. She explains, “When I first heard Shararat, I genuinely felt very happy and excited. The song has a fun, vibrant energy and an instant recall value. It stays with you from the first listen, and I felt it would be something people would enjoy. Seeing the kind of love, it’s receiving now makes the experience even more special.”
The bold and playful tone of the song might look effortless on screen, but Krystle shares that it felt instinctive once she connected with its mood. Reflecting on the process, she says, “It felt quite natural to me. Once I understood the mood and rhythm of the song, everything flowed smoothly. Of course, every performance requires effort and focus, but the playful energy of Shararat made the entire process enjoyable.”
Looking back at her journey across television and films, she believes every phase has shaped her, though some moments left a deeper impact. Speaking about growth through challenges, she notes, “Every phase of my journey has contributed to who I am today. However, there was a time when I faced both growth and challenges simultaneously, and that period really helped me mature. It taught me patience, confidence, and how to trust myself more.”
With experience comes clarity, and Krystle says one of her biggest learnings has been about staying steady in an unpredictable industry. She reflects, “One of the biggest learnings has been to stay grounded and consistent. The industry can be unpredictable, so believing in yourself and continuing to work hard, regardless of the circumstances, is extremely important.
As 2026 unfolds, her excitement is rooted as much in personal well-being as professional ambition. Sharing her priorities, she says, “Professionally, I’m excited about exploring new opportunities and working on projects that allow me to grow creatively. Personally, I want to focus more on well-being, balance, and spending meaningful time with my family and close friends.” When it comes to resolutions, her approach is more intuitive. “I’m more into manifesting goals and setting intentions rather than rigid resolutions. I believe clarity, positive thinking, and consistent effort play a huge role. I prefer to trust the process and stay focused on gradual growth,” she adds.
In an age of constant online presence, Krystle is conscious about protecting her mental space. Talking about social media, she shares, “I try to be mindful about how much I consume and engage online. While I truly appreciate the love and support from fans, taking breaks and protecting mental peace is equally important. Balance is the key.”
Asked about the kind of projects that excite her today, she is clear that format matters less than content. Clarifying a common misconception, she says, “I have not done any reality show but I’m drawn towards projects that feel fresh and creatively satisfying. The platform doesn’t matter as much as the content and the overall vision. Anything that helps me evolve and express myself excites me.” Recalling the shoot of Dhurandhar, she remembers a moment of certainty. “Yes, there was a moment during the shoot when everything came together — the music, visuals, and energy on set felt perfectly in sync. That’s when I felt the song would really connect with audiences,” she reflects.
Looking ahead to 2026, she remains open and curious, sharing that she is excited to explore films, series, music videos, and new formats, with a few interesting projects lined up that she plans to reveal when the time feels right.