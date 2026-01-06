No active proposal to split GHMC, avers Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: The state government has no immediate proposal to trifurcate the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu told the Telangana Assembly on Monday.

He rejected reports administrative or financial motives behind such a move and dismissed speculation that the government planned to raise fresh debt through any new entities.

The recent merger of 20 municipalities and seven municipal corporations within the Outer Ring Road limits, covering the Telangana Core Urban Region, into GHMC had been formalised after amendments to the Telangana Municipalities Act and the GHMC Act were passed by the Assembly.

Replying to a question by T Harish Rao during Question Hour, Sridhar Babu alleged indiscriminate borrowing by the previous BRS government had necessitated restructuring of debts. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said, was holding consultations with bankers and financial institutions to reduce the interest burden through restructuring.

The minister said GHMC’s outstanding debt stood at Rs 4,717.81 crore as of the end of December, 2025, and no fresh loans had been taken in the past 12 months. The Congress government, he said, was focusing on managing existing liabilities. He added that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority was seeking fresh loans of Rs 5,000 crore from the debt market and nationalised banks.

Sridhar Babu criticised the main Opposition BRS for boycotting Assembly proceedings and questioned its absence despite raising several issues in the Business Advisory Committee. He also objected to remarks made against Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar and urged the Chair to initiate action.