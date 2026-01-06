Telangana HC warns state over OGH PIL counter delay

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday cautioned the state government that it may impose costs if it continues to delay filing counters in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) opposing the proposed relocation of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) to Goshamahal. The warning came after the state again sought more time to submit its response.

The PIL challenges the decision to build a new OGH on land at Goshamahal, which the petitioner says was earmarked as park and open space. It argues that the proposal is illegal, unconstitutional, contrary to the city’s Master Plan, and in violation of state urban development laws.

Hearing the matter, a bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin noted that despite a clear direction issued in October 2025, the state had not filed its counter-affidavits. Recording its displeasure, the bench adjourned the case and directed that it be listed after three weeks, cautioning the state about possible costs for continued non-compliance.

The bench also allowed an interlocutory application in the PIL challenging GO Ms. No. 115. Under this GO, dated November 2, 2024, land measuring 31.39 acres at Goshamahal was allotted for the proposed hospital.

Senior counsel L Ravichander, appearing for the petitioner Gundolu Ramu, said GO Ms. No. 115 formed the basis of the land allotment and required a direct challenge. He submitted that the order was not available earlier and was allegedly denied even under the Right to Information Act, and that the petitioner learnt of it only after the state referred to it in its counter-affidavit. Without challenging the GO, he argued, the allotment decision could not be effectively questioned.